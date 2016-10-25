Mean Tweets: Barack Obama liest wieder Tweets über sich vor

US-Präsident Barack Obama war zum mal wieder bei der Late Night Show von Jimmy Kimmel zu Gast und durfte zum zweiten mal bei der populären „Mean Teets“-Reihe mitmachen, bei der Prominente negative Tweets über sich selbst vorlesen. Barack Obama, the sharknado of presidents – sogar mit einer Punchline gegen Donald Trump am Ende des Clips:

„Being President is a tough job. It’s one of the only jobs where you get a new approval rating every day. Now that we have this thing called social media, the President gets hundreds of judgments every hour of every day, many of them unpleasant. For the second time, President Obama has agreed to read them for our second-ever Presidential Edition of #MeanTweets.“