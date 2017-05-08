Japanische Kirschblüten im Drohnen-Timelapse

Aerial-Fotograf Jack Johnson durfte für das „Springwatch„-Sepcial des britischen Fernsehsenders BBC Two mit seiner Drohne Aufnahmen während der Kirschblüten-Zeit in Japan machen. Dafür hat er seine Flugroute mit einer App namens „Litchi“ gespeichert und die Drohne vor und während der Blühzeit über den Wald fliegen lassen. Hier ist das Timelapse-Ergebnis:

„A few months ago I was asked about the possibility of filming a series of Lapse Time shots from the air for a BBC Springwatch Special. After months of testing with trial and error I headed out to Japan to film the changes in the Cherry Blossom trees. Here is a selection of how the shots turned out.“