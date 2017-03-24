Jimmy Fallon, Migos & The Roots: „Bad and Boujee“ mit Büroartikeln

Das Hip-Hop-Trio Migos aus Atlanta war bei der „Tonight Show“ von Jimmy Fallon zu Gast und performte zusammen mit den Roots und diversen Büroartikel ihren Hit „Bad and Boujee“. Großartig!
„Migos stop by the Tonight Show offices and perform „Bad and Boujee“ on office supplies.“
Instrumenten-Liste:
Jimmy – iPhone Tones
Questlove – Scissors, Electric Stapler
Black Thought – Thumbtack Shaker
James Poyser – Coffee Pots
Mark Kelley – Keyboard Washboard
Captain Kirk – Tissue Box Guitar with Rubber Band Strings
Frank Knuckles – Water Cooler Jug Bongo
Kamal Gray – Paper Rips
Tuba Gooding Jr. – Bottled Water Jugs
Offset – Paper Clip Shaker
Quavo – Scissor Snips, Coffee Pours
Takeoff – Scotch Tape
