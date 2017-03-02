Mean Tweets: Robert De Niro Edition

Während der Oscar-Ausgabe von Jimmy Kimmels Mean Tweets-Reihe haute Hollywood-Ikone Robert De Niro auf diverse Beledigungs-Tweets einen Spruch nach dem anderen raus. Und da man sich nicht entscheiden konnte welchen davon man ausstrahlt, hat er einfach eine eigene „De Niro“-Edition bekommen. Und diese Ehre kam bisher nur Barack Obama zuteil. Herrlich.

„About halfway through the Oscars, Jimmy shared a special edition of Mean Tweets featuring, among others, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Stone and Robert De Niro. When we shoot these, we have each person read a few tweets then we pick the best one. But for Robert De Niro, there were many good ones. We decided to do something we’ve only done with President Obama: an entire edition of Mean Tweets presented by one person.“