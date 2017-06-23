Super Mario als Augmented Reality Game

Coder und Designer Abhishek Singh hat mit Unity3D das legendäre erste Level von Super Mario Bros. als Augmented Reality Game für die Microsoft HoloLens nachgebaut. Begleitet Abhishek als Mario aus der Egoperspektive durch den Central Park in New York. Ein bisschen laggy, aber trotzdem einn ziemlich coole Idee:

„Super Mario Bros meets Augmented Reality in this crazy life sized first person experience! I recreated the iconic first level, dressed up as Mario and then played it in Central Park (NYC). Built in Unity3D for the Microsoft Hololens. This video was recorded entirely through the hololens with no post production.“