Chillhop – Raw Cuts 2 (Beat Tape)

Die Chillhop Crew aus Amsterdam präsentiert den zweiten Teil ihrer genialen „Raw Cuts“ Compilation. Auch Part 2 ist wieder vollgepackt mit chilled lofi hip hop tunes von talentierten Produzenten aus der ganzen Welt. Vinyl & Co sind unter diesem Link erhältlich – bei Bandcamp könnt ihr den Preis selbst bestimmen. Unbedingt checken:

„After a successful first release in the Chillhop Raw Cuts series, we are back for seconds! With this compilation, Chillhop teamed up with our favorite producers in the scene to bring you a collection of 21 brand new dusty, jazzy and lofi hip hop sounds.“