Jazz Spastiks – Scratch and Sniff (Beat Tape)

Wir starten entspannt in die Woche mit neuem Material von den Jazz Spastiks! „Scratch and Sniff“ heißt das brandneue Album des UK Producer-Duos und kommt inklusive Buch!

„Each song on the album is based on a smell… banana, chocolate, spray paint, bubblegum and lots more! Whilst listening you can follow along with the included book, turn the page when you hear the chimes. „