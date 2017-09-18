Jazz Spastiks – Scratch and Sniff (Beat Tape)

Instrumentals & Beats, Music

Wir starten entspannt in die Woche mit neuem Material von den Jazz Spastiks! „Scratch and Sniff“ heißt das brandneue Album des UK Producer-Duos und kommt inklusive Buch!

„Each song on the album is based on a smell… banana, chocolate, spray paint, bubblegum and lots more! Whilst listening you can follow along with the included book, turn the page when you hear the chimes. „

Teilen
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
Tumblr
E-Mail

Leave a Comment

1 Trackbacks/Pingbacks
captcha txt Not readable? Change text.
Freerunning Edo Wonderland: Jason Paul auf Zeitreise in Japan
People Are Awesome: Girls Edition 2017