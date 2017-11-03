Soulution – Sun Fragments Vol.1 (Beat Tape)

Produzent Soulution präsentiert mit „Sun Fragments Vol.1“ sein erstes eigenes Beat Tape. Das 40-minütige Projekt kommt als Digital- und Kassetenrelease (A-Seite und B-Seite mit jeweils 20min) – zu hören gibt es 16 ziemlich smoothe Beats. Checken!

„This tape takes you on a journey through a sparkling, jazzy, soulful, spacey and sometimes melodramatic universe.“