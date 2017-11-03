Soulution – Sun Fragments Vol.1 (Beat Tape)

Produzent Soulution präsentiert mit „Sun Fragments Vol.1“ sein erstes eigenes Beat Tape. Das 40-minütige Projekt kommt als Digital- und Kassetenrelease (A-Seite und B-Seite mit jeweils 20min) – zu hören gibt es 16 ziemlich smoothe Beats. Checken!

„This tape takes you on a journey through a sparkling, jazzy, soulful, spacey and sometimes melodramatic universe.“

Showing 2 comments
  • bÄyz

    Ich hab das Tape eben auf Insta entdeckt und war sofort vom Artwork gefälscht. Auf der Suche nach ner Hörprobe bin ich auf Eurer Seite gelandet. Absolut DOPE das Teil. Wird gleich bestellt. FETT! Schönes WE Euch und rock on!

    BG
    bÄyz.de

    • Pascal

      Ganz deiner Meinung! :)

0 Trackbacks/Pingbacks
