Breaking Bad: Alle 62 Folgen als 127-minütiger Film

Wie hätte Breaking Bad wohl ausgesehen, wenn es ein Film gewesen wäre? Dies dachten sich wohl auch die Macher von Breaking Bad – The Movie. Aus den insgesamt 62 Folgen der Serie hat man einen 127-minütigen Film gebastelt. In das Projekt hat man zwei Jahre Arbeit gesteckt:
„After two years of sleepless nights of endless editing, we bring you the answer to that very question. A study project that became an all-consuming passion. It’s not a fan-film, hitting the highlights of show in a home-made homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment.
