Ein One-Take-Kurzfilm gefilmt mit einer Drohne: At The End Of The Cul-de-Sac

Filmemacher Paul Trillo aus New York City hat den folgenden Kurzfilm „At The End Of The Cul-de-Sac“ an einem Stück aufgenommen. Gedreht wurde One-Clip mit einer Drohne in Zusammenarbeit mit Aerobo . Eine geniale und komplexe Idee – die mit Sicherheit viel Vorbereitung gekostet hat. Checkt unbedingt auch das Making-Of .

„In one continuous shot, a man has a public meltdown in the middle of a residential cul-de-sac. The neighbors gather together and watch, debating how best to deal with unstable man. What unfolds is a constantly shifting scenario in which community’s cultish public shaming is taken to extreme heights.

This video shows the process of animatic to rehearsal to final film. The take that ended up becoming the final film ended up being our first official take.“