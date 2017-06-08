Der schrägste und längste Parkour-Kurs der Welt

Life

Und zwar wortwörtlich. Der Skyladder Kurs auf dem Tianmen Mountain in China ist wohl der größte Parkour-Spielplatz der Welt. Der 360-lange Kurs ist auf insgesamt 999 Stufen gebaut und hat eine Neigung von 45 Grad. Pro Freerunner Calen Chan hat sich eine GoPro geschnappt und nimmt uns in der Ego-Perspektive mit auf seinen Run. Crazy!

„Obviously this was difficult, and I physically couldn’t sprint down the entire path of deadly drops without slowing down, but I did my best! I am the only person to do the whole thing with a GoPro in my mouth.“

via Likecool

