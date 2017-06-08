Der schrägste und längste Parkour-Kurs der Welt

Und zwar wortwörtlich. Der Skyladder Kurs auf dem Tianmen Mountain in China ist wohl der größte Parkour-Spielplatz der Welt. Der 360-lange Kurs ist auf insgesamt 999 Stufen gebaut und hat eine Neigung von 45 Grad. Pro Freerunner Calen Chan hat sich eine GoPro geschnappt und nimmt uns in der Ego-Perspektive mit auf seinen Run. Crazy!
„Obviously this was difficult, and I physically couldn’t sprint down the entire path of deadly drops without slowing down, but I did my best! I am the only person to do the whole thing with a GoPro in my mouth.“
(Link to trailer and live stream in my bio! Comp is on May 28 and 29.) So guys, there is a big competition in China going down this weekend that I'm invited to called the Sky Ladder. It is a speed course from top to bottom, and a freestyle comp in the bottom section. This is a place called Heaven's Gate, and it is 999 steps long (or 3 football stadiums) and I'm gonna be sprinting down it with Parkour. I will be flying out later today! 🙂 Hopefully I can find the links to the live stream before I leave so you guys can watch! #parkour #freerunning #china #massive #holycrap #heavensgate #skyladder #999steps
via Likecool
