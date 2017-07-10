On the Roofs besteigen den Central Park South Tower in New York

Neues von den Daredevils Vadim Makharov und Ritaliy Raskalov aka On the Roofs: Mit dem 472 Meter hohen Central Park South Tower, einen aktuell noch im Bau befindlichen Super-Wolkenkratzer in Manhatten, haben die beiden russischen „Roof-Climber“ ihren nächsten Climbing-Spot gewählt und bestiegen. Crazy!

„Today we’re going to show you video which was shot several months ago during our trip to the USA. This time you will see the highest abuilding tower of America which is under construction. Central Park South Tower, Manhattan.

To get this building was the real problem. As you know, in the USA and especially in New York City, police are very vigilant. Moreover, after the terroristic act on 11th of September, there are cameras, sensors and security services watch everywhere.

Despite all these facts, Ontheroofs team managed to come and get it ;) We could make the way unnoticed, bypass everything traps of protection and climb on the highest crane of the USA. As it was, I suggest you watching in this video.“