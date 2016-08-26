J Dilla – Back To The Crib (Unreleased Mixtape)

Am 22. August wurde J Dillas Longplayer „The Shining“ 10 Jahre alt. Zur Feier bereitet das britische Label BBE Music nicht nur eine neue 7″-Pressung vor, sondern hat auch einen bisher unveröffentlichtes Mixtape des verstorbenen Produzenten veröffentlicht. Das 45-minütige Projekt trägt den Titel „Back To The Crib“ und kommt mit einer netten Mischung aus Soul, Funk und R&B Songs (u.a. Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti & The Doobie Brothers):

„It’s already been a decade since J Dilla — the mercurial producer and rapper from Detroit — passed away and his posthumously completed album, The Shining, saw the light of day on BBE Records. As they prepare to release the project on 7″ for the first time, we’re extremely honoured to get our hands on a never-before-heard mixtape by the master himself. Made some time between mid-1999 and early 2000, it’s a fly-on-the-wall showing of what Jay Dee had blaring out of his speakers while on the sofa or by the MPC.“