Spy in the Wild: Outtakes aus dem Tierreich

Netzkram

Der US-Fernsehsender PBS hat einen ziemlich lustiges Blooper Reel der Mini-Serie „Spy in the Wild“ veröffentlicht. Denn beim Drehen vom Tierdokumentationen kann so einiges schief laufen. In der Hauptrolle: Pinguine, Elefanten, Affen und Erdmännchen.

„When dealing with wild animals and animatronic ’spy creatures‘, not everything goes according to plan. Watch the hilarious and sometimes cringe-worthy outtakes, gaffes and fails from the groundbreaking series Spy in the Wild.“

via TO

