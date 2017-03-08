A Strange Winter in New York City

Der 18-jährige Filmemacher Josh Charow war in seiner Heimatstadt New York City unterwegs und hat dort den Winter eingefangen. Und das funktioniert mit der Musikuntermalung ganz wunderbar:

„Over the past few years I’ve struggled to stay motivated around this time of the year. By March we’ve had nearly six months of cold and it’s easy to fall into a slump. The weather recently has been the craziest I’ve ever seen it in New York City between the low fog, snowstorms, and erratic temperature changes. I wanted to make this video to reflect how I’ve been feeling lately and all I can say is that I can’t wait for spring to finally roll in.“