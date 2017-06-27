Deeper Underground: Die wunderbare Symmetrie der Londoner U-Bahn

London Underground ist die älteste U-Bahn der Welt. Sie besitzt die größte Netzlänge Europas und hat geniale Tunnel, Gänge und Gehwege. Guus Ter Beek und Tayfun Sarier von In Return haben in ihrer endlose und hypnotischen Montage „Deeper Underground“ die fantastische Symmetrie der Londoner U-Bahn festgehalten:

„We have a thing with tunnels. The underground of London is one of the most impressive infrastructures of the world. It’s a network that transports millions of people every day. Some call it hell. We see beauty.“