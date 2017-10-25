KASHMIR: Das verlorene Paradies

Filmemacher Stanislas Giroux aus Nancy war drei Wochen lang in Kashmir (eine zwischen Indien, Pakistan und China umstrittene Region im Himalaya) unterwegs und war dort überwältigt von der Schönheit des Landes und der Gastfreundschaft: Auf der anderen Seite erlebte er aber auch menschliche Tragödien, Unterdrückung und Krieg. Das stimmt einen ziemlich traurig. Weitere ausführliche und sehr interessante Details zum Projekt und zu Kashmir findet ihr unter www.stanislasgiroux.com .

„In the XIII century, Kashmir was described by Persians poets as Heaven on Earth. Since the Independence in 1947, Kashmir initially decided to remain independent, choosing not to become a part of either Pakistan or India. Since then, this Heaven slowly faded to a place where blood spilling is part of daily life. But the Kashmiri people is the most welcoming and hospitable on earth, taking life in such an easy way, that is sometimes hard to believe that it’s sadly a war zone.“