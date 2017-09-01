North Korea vs. South Korea

Der Weltreisende Jacob Laukaitis aus Litauen war vor einem Jahr 7 Tage lang in Nordkorea unterwegs. Natürlich war dies eine geführte Tour mit Guide – anders ist das nur schwer möglich. Ein Jahr später besuchte er nun das Nachbarland Südkorea und erlebte den direkten Vergleich der vor über 60 Jahren getrennten Länder auf der Korea-Halbinsel . Weitere Details und Fotes findet ihr bei mymodernmet.com .

„One year ago I went on a strictly guided 7 day-tour in North Korea where they took away my passport and did not allow me to explore anything on my own. North Korea was definitely the weirdest country I had ever visited and throughout that trip I kept wondering what life was like in the neighboring South Korea, because it used to be the same country just over 60 years ago. To answer my questions, this year I traveled to South Korea and made this video, where I compare my time in the North and my time in the South. I still have a lot of questions about the whole situation, but one thing was clear – the daily lives of the Korean people couldn’t be any more different than they are right now.“