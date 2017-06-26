Der kubanische Filmemacher Yuribert Capetillo Hardy war für einige Zeit in Indien unterwegs und hat in Kolkata eine Achterbahnfahrt der Gefühle erlebt. Seinen Trip und seine Emotionen hat er mit dem Kurzfilm „Roller Coaster India“ festgehalten. Ich mag diese Cuts:

„During my trip to Kolkata, India I could only think of one word: Roller Coaster. This film Rollercoaster is the visualization of my feelings, fears and emotions. And therefor probably not the same feelings other people will have while visiting this country.“