Abstract Orchestra – Dilla (Jazz-Tribute)

Mit ihrem neuen Projekt „Dilla“ zollt die Allstar Hip-hop Big Band Abstract Orchestra aus Leeds der Produzenten-Legende Tribut. Angeführt von Band-Leader, Arrangeur und Saxophonist Rob Mitchel hat man diverse Dilla Songs neu aufgenommen und mit einem Jazz-Anstrich versehen. Mehr als großartig. Sollte man sich als Vinyl gönnen. Weitere Details zum Projekt findet ihr bei Bandcamp . Checken!

„Dilla by Abstract Orchestra is a tribute to the work of the highly acclaimed and influential producer.“