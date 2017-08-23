Abstract Orchestra – Dilla (Jazz-Tribute)

Instrumentals & Beats, Music, Releases

Mit ihrem neuen Projekt „Dilla“ zollt die Allstar Hip-hop Big Band Abstract Orchestra aus Leeds der Produzenten-Legende Tribut. Angeführt von Band-Leader, Arrangeur und Saxophonist Rob Mitchel hat man diverse Dilla Songs neu aufgenommen und mit einem Jazz-Anstrich versehen. Mehr als großartig. Sollte man sich als Vinyl gönnen. Weitere Details zum Projekt findet ihr bei Bandcamp. Checken!

„Dilla by Abstract Orchestra is a tribute to the work of the highly acclaimed and influential producer.“

Teilen
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
Tumblr
E-Mail
Comments
  • Dennis

    Dilllllllllllllllllllllllla ;)
    Super Sache. Danke fürs Poste, bin begeistert von Abstract Orchestra. Made my Day

Leave a Comment

0 Trackbacks/Pingbacks
    captcha txt Not readable? Change text.
    Malen mit MS Paint: Vom Profi lernen
    Smack my bitch up, Gamescom!