DJ Premier feat. Miguel – 2 Lovin U

DJ Premier ist bereits über 30 Jahre im Musik-Business tätig und hat noch lange nicht genug. Heute hat der Boom-Bap Pionier sein brandneues Label „TTT (To The Top)“ aus der Taufe gehoben. Erster Release: Die Single „2 Lovin U“ von R&B-Crooner Miguel. In einer anderen Version ist der Song als Bonus-Track auf dem aktuellen Studioalbum „Wildheart“ zu hören.

“Miguel and I were vibing at a session and just really seeing what we could come up with. What we came up with was a dope, but rough version of what you hear today. Miguel and I had deadlines and we never got around to finishing it. We both really believed in this version of the track and we both felt very strongly that it needed to come out and be released as a single. Miguel and I approached the label about releasing it and everyone was on-board.” – DJ Premier