The Souljazz Orchestra – Under Burning Skies

Das Souljazz Orchestra präsentiert mit „Under Burning Skies“ ein brandneues Album. Das Kollektiv aus Ottawa, Ontario tischt uns eine geniale Mischung aus Tropical, Soul und Jazz Sounds auf. Checken!

„Turbulent times call for strong voices and The Souljazz Orchestra’s new set packs a suitably heavy lyrical punch, with wry observations and an urge for progressive change. Musically, the band continue to push the limits, dusting off ‘80s vintage synthesizers and early drum machines for the first time, bringing lo fi disco, boogie and electro touches to their trademark horn arrangements and earthy analogue sound. The fruits are a-plenty and the group sound at their confident and versatile best from start to finish.“