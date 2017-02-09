Super Bowl 51: Highlights in 8-Bit

Mit Hilfe des Videospiels „Tecmo Bowl“ (Nintendo Entertainment System – 1989) hat Youtuber irishkidd84 alle Highlights des spektakulären Super Bowls 51 zwischen den Atlanta Falcons und den New England Patriots in 8-Bit nachgestellt. Fehlt eigentlich nur Pixel-Lady Gaga. Die richtigen Highlights findet ihr auf dem Youtube-Kanal der NFL.
