Demonz: Eine interaktive Multi-Touch Area als digitaler Spielplatz

„The Demonz“ ist ein großflächiges Virtual Reality Game, das mittels einer Kombination aus Motion-Tracking und Projection-Mapping in die Realität (an eine Wand) projiziert wird. In diesem Fall versucht man virtuelle Ziele in Form von animierten Figuren oder beweglichen Objekten mit einem Ball zu treffen. Der digitale und interaktive Spielplatz von INITI wurde erstmalig im letzten Jahr in Prag vorgestellt:

„Technically it’s combination of motion-tracking and projection-mapping. Main benefits are that there are no limits in a scale of game-stage (it could be 1km long if you want) and no limit how many people can be involved in one moment.

The Demonz is a large-area virtual reality game projected in to reality. The goal is similarly as in the classic czech ball game from childhood “dodgeball“ but instead of hitting live opponents you will try to hit virtual targets in the shape of animated figures or other moving objects. Due to combination of art and programming work was created a unique game pushing you to move and cooperate with the others.“