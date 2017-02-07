Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge – LykDis (Rooftop-Performance in Rom)

Bevor sie gemeinsam mit Bruno Mars auf „24K Magic“ Welttournee gehen, haben Anderson .Paak und Knxwledge zur Album-Promotion von „Yes Lawd!“ in Italien unterwegs und haben auf einem Dach in Rom den Song „LykDis“ performt:

„The first of two world exclusive performances from NxWorries, the duo comprising of the talented Knxwledge and Grammy-nominated Anderson .Paak. Watch their live rendition of „Lyk Dis“ from their acclaimed 2016 album Yes Lawd, under the canopy of Rome’s night sky.“