Fall in Central Park

Jamie Scott mit wunderschönen Bildern aus dem Central Park aus New York.
„One of the most striking things about New York City is the fall colors and there’s no better place to view this then Central Park. I chose 15 locations in the park and revisited them 2 days a week for six months, recording all camera positions and lens information to create consistency in the images. All shots were taken just after sunrise.“
Music
I get Nervous
by Lower Dens
Central Park- August 2011-January 2012
via Adverblog
MEHR: #Central Park #Jamie Scott #New York
Teilen
Comments
Leave a Comment
1 Trackbacks/Pingbacks
Das weckt die Lust zu reisen. Ich find’s sehr schick!